Scorpio Daily Horoscope - April 7, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 1
