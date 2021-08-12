Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 12, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Past partners are likely to reappear. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Minor health problems crop up, so it is important to stay cool. Stay mellow.
- Lucky Colour: Gold
- Lucky Number: 8
