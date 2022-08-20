Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 21, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try to drop regressive conditional patterns.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 9
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Fans pour money as India-Pak Asia Cup tickets sell out
UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on
How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?
Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet
Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer
Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains
30 years of A R Rahman
Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes