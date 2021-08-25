Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 25 | Free Online Astrology

You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 9
