Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 27, 2021

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 27, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

  Aug 27 2021
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 01:07 ist

The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself.

Lucky Colour: Mustard.

Lucky Number: 8.

