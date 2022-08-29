Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 29, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 29, 2022

  • Aug 29 2022, 00:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 00:20 ist
You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel.

Lucky Colour :Tan.

Lucky Number 9. 

