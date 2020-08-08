Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 8, 2020

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 8, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
Aug 08 2020
  • Aug 08 2020, 02:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 02:00 ist

A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more!   It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts.              

Lucky Colour: Ivory    

Lucky Number: 8 

 

