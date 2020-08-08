Scorpio Daily Horoscope - August 8, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 8
What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here
TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears
The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus
Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage
World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years
What we know so far about Covid-19 and children
The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19
Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found