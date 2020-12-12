Scorpio Daily Horoscope - December 12, 2020

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - December 12, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2020, 03:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 03:38 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Travel good. Love life blooms, but caution advised. A good day for house-hunting. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down.

Lucky color: Amber

Lucky number: 4

Lucky gem: Red Coral

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki

A peacock dance in the stellar realms

A peacock dance in the stellar realms

How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries

How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries

5 key severe Covid genes found, suggesting drug targets

5 key severe Covid genes found, suggesting drug targets

Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study

Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study

 