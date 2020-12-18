Scorpio Daily Horoscope - December 18, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

A perfect day for love and romance. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours.
Lucky color: Peach
Lucky number: 2
Lucky gem: Red Coral
Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars
She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.
UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking
'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020
Srinagar records coldest night of the season
China's spacecraft brings home moon samples
Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?