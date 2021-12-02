Scorpio Daily Horoscope - December 2, 2021

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - December 2, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 02 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

