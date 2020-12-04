Scorpio Daily Horoscope - December 4, 2020

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - December 4, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Dec 04 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 01:00 ist

Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through.      

Colour: Gold  

Number: 1   

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

