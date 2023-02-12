Scorpio Daily Horoscope – February 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner.
Colour: Blue
Number: 7
