Scorpio Daily Horoscope – February 13, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

A perfect day for love and romance. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours.
Colour: Plum
Number: 4
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World Radio Day: Radio’s charm persists on simplicity
In pics: PM inaugurates part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
'YRF's legacy a good lens to tell Hindi cinema's story'
Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?
Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards
Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen
Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how