Scorpio Daily Horoscope - January 23, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

When love comes calling, you pretend to hide behind a stack of logical explanations. Love doesn’t quite work that way and you know it. Take your special one for a long drive and speak your heart out.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number: 5
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose
Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back
Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95
Design accident-free roads
Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid
Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer
Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy