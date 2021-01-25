Scorpio Daily Horoscope - January 25, 2021

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - January 25, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2021, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 01:00 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions.

Lucky color: Burgundy

Lucky number: 6

Lucky gem: Red Coral

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

'Kargil to become an adventure tourism destination'

'Kargil to become an adventure tourism destination'

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

 