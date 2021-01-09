Scorpio Daily Horoscope - January 9, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself.
Lucky colour: Silver
Lucky number: 9
Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda
2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years
Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen
'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion
The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories
Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing