Scorpio Daily Horoscope - July 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 9
