Scorpio Daily Horoscope - July 12, 2023

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - July 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2023, 02:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 02:20 ist

SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22):  A perfect day for love and romance.  Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. 

Lucky Colour: Peach              

Lucky Number: 9   

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

Related videos

What's Brewing

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

 