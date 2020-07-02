Scorpio Daily Horoscope - July 2, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Your partner proves troublesome today. Avoid confrontations. You will find many reasons for frustration with family and co-workers.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Number: 1
