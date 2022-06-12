Scorpio Daily Horoscope - June 13, 2022

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - June 13, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 22:38 ist

Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Keep a low profile this weekend. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. 

Lucky Colour: Blue             

Lucky Number: 7   

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope 2022
Horoscope

What's Brewing

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

Five monsoon getaways in Karnataka

Five monsoon getaways in Karnataka

US braces for court decision on abortion rights

US braces for court decision on abortion rights

Out and proud: Filmmaker Onir turns author

Out and proud: Filmmaker Onir turns author

Overcoming hate, Brazilian heads to Trans Miss Universe

Overcoming hate, Brazilian heads to Trans Miss Universe

Toys are no child's play

Toys are no child's play

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

 