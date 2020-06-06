Scorpio Daily Horoscope - June 6, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours.
Lucky colour: Peach
Lucky number: 4
Lucky gem: Red Coral
Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking
Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients
GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral
Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake
Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online
COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound
Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste
How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?