Scorpio Daily Horoscope - June 9, 2021

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - June 9 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2021, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 23:52 ist

Tense situations at work possible. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos.  Expansion, opportunity, learning will come through a partner - romantic or business.

  • Lucky Colour:  Lavender
  • Lucky Number: 4

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 