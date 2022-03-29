Scorpio Daily Horoscope - March 29, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes.
- Lucky colour: Magenta
- Lucky number: 3
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN
The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate
No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees
SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule
In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say
Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?