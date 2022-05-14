Scorpio Daily Horoscope - May 15, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You may not be prepared to lose friends or alienate loved ones, so dispense with your stubborn nature lately. Try to satisfy both of your needs. Sudden romantic connections may be short-lived. Be careful not to come on too strong.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 2
