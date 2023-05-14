Scorpio Daily Horoscope - May 15, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful with others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation and every new person you meet today.
Lucky Colour: Sky-blue
Lucky Number: 3
