Scorpio Daily Horoscope - May 15, 2021

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - May 15 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 15 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 00:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react.   You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long broken friendship.

Lucky Colour:  Maroon      

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

