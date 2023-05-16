Scorpio Daily Horoscope - May 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 3
