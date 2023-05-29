Scorpio Daily Horoscope – May 29, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 3
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament
Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event
Computer built to forecast future using water waves
PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament
Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final
IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big
Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory
Base camp set for Mt Meru summit
Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles
Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope