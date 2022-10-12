Scorpio Daily Horoscope - October 13, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives
Colour: Pink
Number: 1
