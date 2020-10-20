Scorpio Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass.
Lucky color: Grey
Lucky number: 6
Lucky gem: Red Coral
Covid-19 | Herd immunity? Or ‘mass murder’?
Another trove of ancient coffins found in Egypt
36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru
Opt out of '800', Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi
Are all human beings decent deep inside?
Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020
Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert
How does China's digital yuan work?