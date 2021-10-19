Scorpio Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2021

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2021, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 00:17 ist

Listen to otaher people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Number: 8

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Back to gravity: Russians talk about 1st space movie

Back to gravity: Russians talk about 1st space movie

China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity

China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity

67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades

Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?

Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?

India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases

India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases

How do landslides occur and what triggers them?

How do landslides occur and what triggers them?

 