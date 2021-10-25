Scorpio Daily Horoscope - October 25, 2021

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - October 25, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 25 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient. Keep your temper in check.

Lucky Colour: Emerald

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

