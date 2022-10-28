Scorpio Daily Horoscope - October 28, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day.. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information.
- Lucky Colour: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
