Scorpio Daily Horoscope - October 3, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying.
- Lucky color: Ginger
- Lucky gem: Red Coral
- Lucky number: 1
Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted
Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards
Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus
The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi
Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies
Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability