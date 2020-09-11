Scorpio Daily Horoscope - September 11, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Venus, planet of love and balance is not helping you much today. So you must stay cool and not get caught up in other people’s battles. Now is not the time to be confrontational, either at home or at work.
Lucky color: Blue
Lucky number: 7
Lucky gem: Red Coral
