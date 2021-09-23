Scorpio Daily Horoscope - September 23, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Venus, planet of love and balance is not helping you much today. So you must stay cool and not get caught up in other people’s battles. Now is not the time to be confrontational, either at home or at work.
Lucky Colour: Blue.
Lucky Number: 3.
