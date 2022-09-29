Scorpio Daily Horoscope - September 29, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Scorpio Daily Horoscope - September 29, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2022, 00:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 00:45 ist

You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.

Lucky Colour: Olive-green.

Lucky Number: 1.

Scorpio Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

