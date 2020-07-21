Seven VPNs compromised, almost 1.2TB of data allegedly leaked

Seven Hong Kong-based Virtual Private Network (VPN) companies including UFO VPN, FAST VPN, Free VPN, Super VPN, Flash VPN, Safe VPN, and Rabbit VPN, that collectively had over 20 million users, apparently leaked over 1.2 TB of data.

Noam Rotem, an Israel-based security researcher, found that personal data collected by these VPN companies, was leaked online.

He also pointed out that UFO VPN was not the only company affected by the breach; so were six more apps linked to the same developer. These VPNs recorded Personally Identifiable Information (PII) about customers, including intimate details like their address, geo-tags, device, location, etc.

All the aforementioned apps promise to not store user information and claim to be “no-log VPNs”.

This could lead to a significant personal loss and be extremely damaging to the people whose data was leaked. With their personal information out there, they could become victims to blackmail, stalking, financial fraud, phishing, etc.

Privacy and internet safety have been hotly discussed topics recently. Only last week, the Twitter accounts of several business-persons, leaders, etc. were hacked including former US President Barack Obama and Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos, amongst others.