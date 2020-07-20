Shoploop: Google brings video shopping platform

Google has released its latest endeavor, Shoploop, an interactive video shopping platform that provides users an entertaining way to discover new products in just 90 seconds.

A product of Google’s internal R&D division at Area 120, Shoploop recently joined the small number of R&D projects to rise in rank to become a part of the Google umbrella.

The platform works differently as compared to traditional e-commerce websites. Shoploop allows users to watch 90-second clips wherein creators demonstrate and review products being sold. According to Lax Poojary, General Manager of Shoploop, this fresh approach to interactive shopping is to give consumers a feel of what they’re buying without visiting an actual store. The idea sprouted from observing how consumers collect reviews from different social media and e-commerce sites before settling on a purchase.

Though it may seem like it, video shopping is not a novel idea. Many large companies and even some startups have already tested it out. Google itself has already dabbled in this area when the company tested out showing product recommendations and prices under YouTube videos last year.

Shoploop is reportedly starting out with the sale of beauty products like makeup, skincare, hair products, and nail stickers.

The initiative provides creators, publishers, and store owners a platform to showcase their products to consumers virtually. Instead of choosing products from static images and text, users can now make a more educated purchase based on video clips. Shoppers can buy products from the creator’s website or add to cart to buy at a later time. They can also follow creators and share their content in a social media-esque fashion.

The Shoploop product itself is not monetized and creators have full control over the brand deals for the content they display.

Shoploop was released just four days ago and is already available on mobile devices at https://shoploop.app, with the desktop version to be released shortly.

Google Shoploop promotional video on YouTube:

