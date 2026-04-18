Should kids choose their own bedtime?

<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold"><strong>YES</strong></span></p>.<p class="bodytext">I believe children should have a say in choosing their own bedtime, with proper guidance from parents. Every child is different — some feel sleepy early, while others need more time to relax after a busy day. Allowing children to decide helps them understand their own body and sleep patterns.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When children are given this responsibility, they learn important life skills. If they stay up late and feel tired the next day, they begin to understand the consequences of their choices. This helps them develop independence and better decision-making abilities from a young age.</p>.Playtime restrictions are stressing out kids in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">Moreover, very strict bedtimes can sometimes create stress or resistance. Giving children some flexibility makes them feel trusted and respected. It also improves communication between parents and children, as decisions are made together rather than being forced.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, this does not mean complete freedom. Parents should guide children and ensure they get enough sleep for their health, growth, and school performance. A balanced approach is always best.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In conclusion, children should have a voice in choosing their bedtime, as it builds responsibility, confidence, and self-awareness while maintaining healthy habits.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">— R Inisha, 13</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold"><strong>NO</strong></span></p>.<p>Imagine a world where children decide their own bedtime — midnight movies, endless scrolling, and sleepy, unfocused mornings. It may sound exciting, but in reality, it is a recipe for imbalance and exhaustion.</p>.<p>I strongly stand against the motion. Children are naturally drawn to fun, not always to what is right. If given the freedom, many would sacrifice sleep for entertainment. But sleep is not a choice — it is a necessity. It fuels the mind, strengthens the body, and prepares a child for the challenges of a new day.</p>.<p>Furthermore, parents set bedtimes not to control, but to care. Their guidance is built on experience and concern. A fixed routine teaches discipline, responsibility, and healthy habits that last a lifetime.</p>.<p>Lack of proper sleep affects not just studies, but also mood, behaviour, and overall well-being. A tired child cannot dream big, think clearly, or shine brightly.</p>.<p>In conclusion, giving children complete control over their bedtime is not freedom — it is a risk. Because when children lose sleep, they don’t just lose rest… they lose their ability to rise, to learn, and to truly shine.</p>.<p>Thank you.</p>.<p>— <span class="bold"><strong>Anika Gowda, 11</strong></span></p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>