<p><strong>YES</strong></p>.<p>I believe schools should teach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/life-skills">life skills</a> like cooking and budgeting. These skills are very important for our daily lives. Education should not only focus on books and exams but also help students learn how to live independently.</p>.<p>Cooking is a useful skill for everyone. If students learn cooking in school, they can prepare healthy food for themselves and their families. It also helps them understand nutrition and develop healthy eating habits.</p>.<p>Budgeting is another important skill. When students learn how to manage money, they can plan their expenses wisely. They will learn how to save money and avoid wasting it. This knowledge will help them in the future when they start working and managing their own finances.</p>.<p>Life skills also make students more confident and responsible. They learn problem-solving, planning, and decision-making. These skills are necessary for a successful and balanced life.</p>.<p>Therefore, schools should include life skills like cooking and budgeting in their curriculum so that students are better prepared for real life.</p>.<p>— <strong>Nikithan M, 11</strong><br>Hubballi, Karnataka</p>.Learnt life skills from you....<p><strong>NO</strong></p>.<p>Schools are meant to shape our minds, not run our kitchens or manage our wallets. The main purpose of schools is to build strong knowledge and thinking skills. Students go to school to learn important subjects such as mathematics, science, languages, and history, which help prepare them for higher studies and future careers.</p>.<p>Although life skills like cooking and budgeting are useful, they do not necessarily need to be taught in schools. These are everyday skills that children can easily learn at home from their parents and family members. Cooking simple meals or learning how to save and spend money wisely can be learned through daily life and practice.</p>.<p>Schools already have busy timetables filled with classes, homework, projects, and examinations. Adding cooking or budgeting lessons may increase pressure on students and reduce the time available for academic learning. Schools should prepare students for exams and careers, while families prepare children for daily life.</p>.<p>Moreover, not every school has the proper facilities or trained teachers to teach these practical skills effectively.</p>.<p>Therefore, while life skills are important, schools should focus on academic education, while homes remain the first and best classroom for everyday life skills.</p>.<p><strong>— Anika, 11</strong><br>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>