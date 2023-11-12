Should your ex-boss get a say in your new job? Wall Street says yes

For high-powered Wall Street and banking executives, one of the hallmarks of the job comes into play only at the end: a signed noncompete agreement.

The employment clauses have long been used by big-name companies to prevent top employees from working for a nearby competitor, typically for six months to two years after leaving, allowing firms to protect intellectual property and deter brokers and consultants from poaching clients.

But that may soon change in New York.



Five months ago, the state Legislature passed a bill that would outlaw noncompete agreements, one of several efforts nationwide in recent years to protect a range of employees. All kinds of workers — from doctors to hairstylists to sandwich makers — are sometimes unknowingly trapped by the restrictive clauses.



But as the implications of a ban at New York City’s most powerful industries have come into focus, so has a deep-pocketed lobbying effort to persuade Gov. Kathy Hochul to not sign it into law — or at least blunt its impact.

Big banks, media companies and business groups have scrambled an army of lobbyists to warn how a statewide ban would dramatically upend the way they hire and do business in one of the world’s leading financial capitals and commercial hubs.



Lobbyists representing a large swath of industries and corporations, from Wells Fargo Bank and Goldman Sachs to NBC Universal and Charter Communications, have all lobbied officials on the bill this year.

A group affiliated with the Business Council of New York State says it is spending more than $1 million on an ad campaign that began last month with ominous videos warning how a ban “would shatter our economy, crippling business’s ability to fuel innovation and retain talent.”



And the Partnership for New York City, an influential business lobby, has made its outreach to Hochul known to its members, which include investment firms such as Blackstone and BlackRock. It circulated a memo that it sent to Hochul offering amendments that would essentially carve out well-paid workers from a ban.



“We have so many high-level people in the financial services industry where it’s very important that when they’re paying people tens of millions of dollars a year and giving them complete access to inside information, that they can’t just jump to a rival,” said Kathy Wylde, leader of the Partnership for New York City.

The lobbying frenzy to kill or water down the bill has placed Hochul, a moderate Democrat, under acute pressure from many of the same business interests and wealthy donors who helped bankroll her campaign for governor last year. The governor’s office, which has until the end of the year to act on the bill, said it was still reviewing the legislation.



Use of the agreements has spread across the labor landscape in recent years, trapping low-wage workers who are sometimes surprised to learn they signed away their right to leave for a competitor.



“We want people to freely go from job to job, and a lot of people sign them when they get onboarded, just when they’re signing their health insurance papers, and they don’t even know they’re signing a noncompete,” said state Sen. Sean Ryan, a Democrat from Buffalo who introduced the bill.



The push to ban or limit noncompetes has increasingly shifted from a fringe idea to the Democratic mainstream, cast by proponents as a way to increase competition among businesses and to help raise wages for workers, since job switching is a proven way to secure a raise.



Under President Joe Biden, the Federal Trade Commission proposed a national ban on employers requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements as a condition of employment. And amid the mounting scrutiny, about half of states already have sharp limits on noncompetes.



Earlier this year, Minnesota banned most noncompete agreements, joining Oklahoma, North Dakota and others; California has deemed such agreements unenforceable for more than a century. Indeed, supporters of a ban point to the booming technology and startup sector that has flourished in Silicon Valley despite a ban on noncompetes, saying competition there was driven in part by increased worker mobility.



In New York, the effort to ban noncompetes has added resonance because of the state’s global economic status and its plethora of high-profile and influential industries that are driven by client relationships.



Business groups want Hochul to narrow the scope of the ban so that noncompetes are prohibited for lower-wage workers but still allowed for better-paid workers with specialized knowledge or skills.



Although the prevalence of noncompetes is difficult to measure and is somewhat debated, surveys show that across the nation, between 18% to 45% of workers in the private sector may be bound by noncompetes.



Supporters of banning them argue that, rather than protecting companies, they allow companies to impede the free movement of labor and suppress the wages.