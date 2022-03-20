Siddu: The steamed bun that is Himachal Pradesh's favourite delicacy

Fermented superfoods like kombucha (fermented tea), kimchi (fermented vegetables), kefir (cultured dairy product), and probiotic yoghurt are very popular for their health benefits. A unique fermented steamed bun from Himachal Pradesh, 'siddu', could soon be added to that list.

Siddu is a popular dish in Himachal Pradesh, and it is often consumed during winters with pure ghee throughout the state to keep the body warm and provide energy.

Usually, it's served with fresh mint chutney or dal. Different variations of this traditional wheat-based fermented bread are prepared in the upper hilly regions such as Kullu, Manali, Shimla, Mandi, and Rohru during special occasions or celebratory events.

Neter Singh, an executive chef at the Renest River Country Resort, Manali, mentions that when he was growing up in Himachal Pradesh, his mother prepared siddu during local festivals. It was a treat for everyone at home.

"Siddu is a special dish for every pahadi. It brings back memories of special events and can be prepared with different fillings. The filling can be a mix of poppy seeds, walnuts, cashews, spices and legumes or a paste of dry fruits with sugar. Many people also experiment these days with stuffing and use urad dal without skin, mashed potato, oats, and spices for different flavours. The best way to eat a siddu is with melted ghee and gur (jaggery) and finish the hearty meal with hot tea or milk on a cold winter day."

While the basic preparation methods are almost similar, the siddu prepared in the Shimla district is mostly oval, and the ones from Kullu district are in disc shapes. Whole wheat flour (atta) is used as dough for the base and sometimes combined with flour. The mixture is fermented overnight with yeast for the bread to get fluffy. The dough is rolled in small thick circles, stuffed with filling, enclosed like buns (or folded like gujjias) and left to cook on steam for 15 to 20 minutes. The stuffing varies from one district to another, and it can be sweet or savoury depending on the season and availability of ingredients.

Siddu is a perfect option for vegans as they can replace ghee with dal or organic jaggery for complete nutrition. It is excellent in taste, but its familiarity is limited compared to other Indian cuisines. The two common ways to prepare Siddu are in a traditional water bath or by shallow frying it with clarified butter to add extra richness.

