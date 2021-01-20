Signal Messenger app: Key features you should know

WhatsApp earlier in the month rolled out new terms of service and user privacy policy. It disclosed that when the user interacts with business owners on the messenger app, the company will share personal data such as mobile ID, user ID, phone, contact details with Facebook and other subsidiaries.

WhatsApp clarified that the communication (individual and group chat) between the user and the friends and family will be end-to-end encrypted. But, people were angry that they were not given any option to reject or accept the sharing of user data. Instead, it gave an ultimatum to accept the terms or uninstall the application.

This rattled WhatsApp and it postponed the effective date of the terms of service from February 8 to May 15.

Several millions of people started migrating to Signal-Private Messenger and Telegram Messenger. Among the two, the former has better security.

If you haven't moved to Signal, you should know key features and also be ready to miss some value-added attributes of WhatsApp.



Signal app on Google Play store (screen-grab)



Signal- Private Messenger: Key features you should know

1) The Signal messenger app is fully secured with state-of-the-art end-to-end encryption (powered by the open-source Signal Protocol) for calls and messages.

2) It offers built-in image editing tools. Users can sketch, crop, and flip the outgoing photos. There’s even a text tool, so users can post messages on the picture.

3) Signal is a free messenger app. The company is a completely independent 501c3 nonprofit oraganisation. Development is supported by users. Rest assured, there are no trackers to flood you with targeted ads.

4) You can make a group call with up to 8 people

5) Signal is compatible on phones with Android (v4.4 and newer) and iOS (v11.0 or later versions)

Key WhatsApp features you will miss on Signal- Private Messenger1) Unlike WhatsApp, Signal users will not be able to share live locations with friends on the messenger app

2) Signal doesn't offer the option to share old chats or files in cloud storage such as Google Drive or Apple iCloud. This means if you lose your phone and get a new one, you will not get back old chats, media content, and files. They will be lost forever.

3) Users will not know if their friends or family members are online to chat on Signal. Also, users can't see the last seen status of the people in the contact list.

