Simple ways to improve Netflix experience on mobile

Since the launch of Netflix's OTT (Over The Top) on-demand multi-media streaming service in the early 2010s, it has revolutionized the way the users consume entertainment content.

Previously, we had to wait a week to watch the next episode or several months to complete the TV series season to end. But with Netflix Originals, we can binge watch in a day and be done with it.

At home, consumers with good Wi-Fi network can enjoy binging on favourite TV series or movies. Even mobiles with big-screen offer similar experience, but there is risk of losing Internet connectivity. Netflix has tried to improve the user experience, but some might not be aware of it, so we are offering some tips on how to make the mobile viewing experience better.

Offline watching:

The 4G-LTE connectivity in India is steadily improving in urban areas, but in suburban and city outskirts are much to be desired.



Smart download on Netflix iOS version



So, Netflix users can opt to download their favourite shows or movies on to their mobile using the home or public Wi-Fi hot spots. Netflix's Smart Download option is available on both Android and iOS versions.

This will come handy while traveling on a bus or on the flight, where you can watch them uninterrupted without worrying about loss of internet connectivity.

Also, Netflix in a bid to free up the mobile's storage. It will automatically delete the content, which has been watched by the user. Furthermore, the app will intuitively download the next episode when the phone gets connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Preview before you watch



Preview of TV series on Netflix



There's tons of content on Netflix and it's a bit of taxing to know which shows are good. So, Netflix offers preview of the episode in case of a TV series or trailer of a movie. With this, you can decide to go ahead with the content or move on to next best.

Each preview is about 30 seconds long and presented in a vertical format, so you can watch them without turning your phone. Previews are shown like a slideshow, so if you see something you like, you can tap play or add to your list. If not, you can swipe or tap the screen to move to the next one.

Share Netflix TV show stories on social media channel



Share Netflix Stories on Instagram



Netflix, in a bid to improve the user experience, is offering an option for users to share the show or film they love and get the conversation started with friends on social media.

The Netflix mobile app users can share TV shows or movies directly to Instagram Stories. By selecting ‘Instagram Stories’ in the share menu, you will be directed to the Instagram app to post the title art of the movie or show you're watching. Add captions, filters and more.

Special streaming algorithm:

For this, you don't have to do anything. Considering the unstable network connectivity in developing regions such as India, Netflix has developed an algorithm called adaptive streaming, which adjusts streaming quality based on your internet speed. On a train, bus or metro, it detects the data speed and accordingly adjusts the video quality on the go.

Furthermore, Netflix is working with telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone and with devices such as OnePlus 7 Pro to get the subscribers easy access to Netflix and give them an enhanced viewing experience on your mobile.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.