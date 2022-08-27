Six books to read this National Sports Day

The birthday of Major Dhyan Chand, the Indian hockey legend, is celebrated as National Sports Day on August 29, every year. This year, celebrate the spirit and zest of sports with these fun and captivating books, best enjoyed by children between six and 16 years.

Hockey in the Wild - Nicholas Oldland

At its core, ‘Hockey in the Wild’ is a love letter to the sport of Hockey. Three friends, a bear, a moose and a beaver can’t wait for the hockey season to start. So much so that they don’t even wait for the ice to get thick enough and end up falling through twice. Their adventures, along with the fun graphics, make this children’s fiction book a fun read.

My Olympic Journey: 50 of India’s Leading Sportspersons on the Biggest Test of Their Career

Amit Bose and Digvijay Sing Deo.

A collection of first person accounts of India’s 50 leading Olympians. Olympic medallists from 1948 till 2012, such as Leander Paes, Abhinav Bindra and Sushil Kumar, and pioneers like Milkha Singh, P T Usha and Anjali Bhagwat have expressed their thoughts.

Unbreakable - Mary Kom and Dina Serto

This is the autobiography of Mary Kom, the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times. The book portrays her persistent struggle, resilience and passion for the sport. She tells her story so far, from her tough childhood, her rebellions to how she made an impact in a sport considered a “man’s” game.

Touched by God: How We Won the Mexico ‘86 World Cup - Diego Maradona

The story of the 1986 football World Cup win by Argentina certainly involves the controversial quarterfinal match that gave birth to the ‘Hand of God’ phrase. Told by Diego Maradona, the football genius who was at the centre of the most-talked-about win, the book talks about the months of conflict within the team, lack of equipment, and an argument that led to the team’s captain quitting just before the tournament.

The Greatest: My Own Story - Muhammad Ali and Richard Durham

This is the journey of Muhammad Ali, the American boxer who went on to become one of the greatest sporting names of the 20th century. The book chronicles his battles and struggles, both inside and outside the ring. This autobiography is a glance not only into his career, but his personal life as well.

Poorna: The Youngest Girl in the World to Scale Mount Everest - Thota Aparna

The book is about an extraordinary story of a 13-year-old who climbed Mount Everest, becoming the youngest girl in the world to do so. The book delves into the mind of Poorna. It traces each step of her preparation and journey. From balancing academics and sports, to rigorous training and diets, the book shows it all.