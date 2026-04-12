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Skin-deep risks

Social media trends, aggressive marketing, and the promise of instant results have accelerated this transformation, making advanced cosmetic procedures more visible and seemingly routine.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 23:56 IST
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