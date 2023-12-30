Small wonder 

Remarking on the difference between the two schools, he says if you were to look at a Mughal portrait on a bearded person, you can see every strand in the beard. While Riyazuddin takes around one to three days to work on Rajput paintings, he needs a minimum of a week to complete Mughal artwork. Rajput works are done on special paper sourced from cities like Udaipur while Mughal works are made on fine paper from Kashmir, and Sialkot in Pakistan.