Snapdragon 855-powered Asus 6Z coming to India soon

Last month, Asus unveiled the company's flagship Zenfone 6Z in Spain and was scheduled to debut in India in mid-June. But, like a bolt from the blue, the Delhi high court hearing Zen Mobile trademark infringement case against Asus, banned the latter from selling Zenfone branded-phone in India. Now, the company has announced to go ahead with the India launch event, but with a different moniker on June 19.

The company has removed the 'Zenfone' tag and will retail it has just Asus 6Z in the Indian market later this month.

"We are grateful for the constant support we have received so far, and hope to see the same excitement as we introduce the newest addition to our ASUS India family soon. Staying true to our ethos, we are geared up and ready to #DefyOrdinary," Asus India said.

The highlight of the upcoming Asus 6Z is the motorized camera, which can make the back-facing dual-primary camera to flip up, to turn in to a selfie camera. With this, the device owners are assured of top-notch images in whichever side they point the snapper.

It boasts 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with F1.8 and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with 128-degree Field-Of-View (FOV), which assures high-quality Portrait mode blur effect.

A notable aspect of the flip camera is that it can sense the movement of the subject and automatically track him or here and follow up to 180-degree Field-of-View (FOV) while they walk during video recording.

This works best when the stationary phone is placed horizontally on a tripod. It can also take panoramic view images both vertically and horizontally with less effort. It has a 270-degree FOV.



Asus 6Z with the flip camera switched on to take selfies; picture credit: KVN Rohit/DH Photo



Thanks to the flip-camera design, there is no wastage of display panel for the front-snapper. It offers true-full view experience on the 6.46-inch full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD screen.

Asus 6Z also houses Snapdragon 855 octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor to date. It is backed by 6GB/8GB RAM LPDDRX4 and

With such configuration, Asus 6Z will perform buttery smooth be it day-to-day chores like app launching, web browsing, switching between multiple and resource-intense activities such as 4K recording, watching high-resolution videos and playing graphics-rich games.

There is no word on the price of the Asus 6Z, but, depending on the RAM+Storage configuration, it is likely to cost anywhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000.

Key specifications of Asus 6Z:

Display: 6.46-inch full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD with HDR 10 support, 600 nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield

OS: Android 9 Pie

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X) + Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB RAM + 64GB storage/6GB RAM + 128GB storage/ 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Primary camera: 48MP with 1 /2-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, dual LED Flash, F1.79 aperture, 1, 0.8μm pixel size, Laser AF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), 13MPwith 125-degree ultra-wide lens, F2.4 aperture.

Battery: 5,000mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4

Add-ons: Dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2), dedicated microSD card (+ 1TB storage), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type C port, FM radio, two microphones, 5-magnet stereo speaker, dual NXP TFA9874 smartamp and GPS/GLONASS.

Dimensions & weight:159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 mm & 190g

