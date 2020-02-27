Snapdragon 865-powerd Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro coming soon

The long-awaited Redmi K30 Pro, the successor of the famed cost-effective flagship K20 Pro is finally set for debut in early March 2020.

In a bid to build curiosity around the Redmi K30 Pro launch, it has released a new teaser revealing that the upcoming device house the Snapdragon 865 (with Kryo 585 cores), Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful chipset. It can clock CPU speed up to 2.84Ghz and also comes paired with 5th generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming and Adreno 650 GPU, which is touted to offer desktop-level gaming on mobile.

It also has Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine, which will drive the on-device experiences that are more intuitive, intelligent and responsive than the predecessor including smarter voice assistants with contextual awareness.

It also houses Qualcomm Spectra 480 ISP, which enables the phone's camera to capture professional-quality videos at Gigapixel speeds while simultaneously taking brilliant 64MP photos.

With the Qualcomm chipset, the Redmi K30 Pro promises to offer buttery smooth performance and smooth gaming experience. And also, whatever camera hardware, Xiaomi chooses to incorporate inside the new device, the image quality will be much better at least compared to the predecessor.

Also, since the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core supports 5G modem, consumers will be able to enjoy super-fast internet speed. This means users will be able to download 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more, in just a few seconds. Also, people can enjoy HDR video content on media streaming apps without any buffering.

However, the Redmi K30 Pro, which is expected to be released in India soon after China debut, will not able to enjoy 5G internet speed, but whenever the infrastructure is ready, device owners will be first among the few to experience it.

In the previous teaser, the company has announced Redmi K30 Pro will boast true full-view display without any notch on top. Other details are yet to officially announced, but recent reports have indicated the Xiaomi device might come with a 4,700mAh battery with a 33W charger in-box. Also, it said to boast quad-camera with primary 64MP with Sony IMX686 sensor.

