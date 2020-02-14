Snapdragon 865-powered 5G phone iQoo 3 set to launch in India on this date

In January, emerging Chinese consumer technology firm iQoo announced to foray into the Indian market and now the company has confirmed to bring the new mobile iQoo 3 later this month.

As per the media invite to the Deccan Herald, iQoo 3 is slated to make the official debut on February 25 in Mumbai. It is touted to be the world's first phone to boast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset (with Kryo 585 CPU cores).

The new processor comes with fifth-generation Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine, which will drive the on-device experiences that are more intuitive, intelligent and responsive than the predecessor including smarter voice assistants with contextual awareness.

It also houses Qualcomm Spectra 480 ISP, which enables the phone's camera to capture professional-quality videos at Gigapixel speeds while simultaneously taking brilliant 64MP photos.



iQoo 3 launch media invite



Furthermore, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming and Adreno 650 GPU, which promises to offer desktop-level gaming on mobile with ultra-realistic graphics from a revved-up GPU and desktop forward renderer. This dynamic performance is fueled by a resilient battery for intense game-play throughout the day, Qualcomm claims.

The Snapdragon 865 chipset will also come with a built-in 5G modem. This means, whenever the 5G infrastructure gets completed in India, consumers able to enjoy peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means users can download 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be in just a few seconds. Also, consumers can enjoy HDR video content on media streaming apps without any buffering.

The company also claims iQoo 3 will offer top-notch performance capabilities in terms of charging, gaming, and design department, providing phone phonetics uninterrupted content consumption.

iQoo has also confirmed the new device will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

